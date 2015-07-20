July 20 Tullow Oil Plc
* Gas export from Jubilee Field to Ghana gas plant at Atuabo
has been suspended since 3 July 2015 due to technical issues
* Oil production is currently constrained to approximately
65,000 bopd and is under constant review but there is no effect
on field's reservoir or resources.
* Tullow will review its 2015 production forecast for
Jubilee and provide an update on progress at its half yearly
results on 29th July.
* Tullow has mobilised a team of experts to rectify fault
within gas compression system and estimates that it will take
approximately a further 3 weeks to reinstate gas export and full
oil production.
