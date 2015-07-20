July 20 Tullow Oil Plc

* Gas export from Jubilee Field to Ghana gas plant at Atuabo has been suspended since 3 July 2015 due to technical issues

* Oil production is currently constrained to approximately 65,000 bopd and is under constant review but there is no effect on field's reservoir or resources.

* Tullow will review its 2015 production forecast for Jubilee and provide an update on progress at its half yearly results on 29th July.

* Tullow has mobilised a team of experts to rectify fault within gas compression system and estimates that it will take approximately a further 3 weeks to reinstate gas export and full oil production.