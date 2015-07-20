Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Koninklijke KPN NV
* Reaches agreement with Tele2 and M7 on fixed network access
* Agreement with Tele2 is on a Virtual Unbundled Local Access (VULA)
* Agreement with M7 Wholesale Broadband Access (WBA)
* Agreement is for a period of 7 years
Source text: bit.ly/1MCvRO2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order