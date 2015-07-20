July 20 Schneider Electric

* Says it has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with Aveva Group PLC for combination of selected Schneider Electric Industrial Software assets and Aveva

* Says to contribute some industrial software assets to Aveva and make cash payment of 550 million pounds ($857.9 million)to Aveva

* Says in return will have majority stake of 53.5 percent in enlarged Aveva group

