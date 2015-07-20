Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Schneider Electric
* Says it has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with Aveva Group PLC for combination of selected Schneider Electric Industrial Software assets and Aveva
* Says to contribute some industrial software assets to Aveva and make cash payment of 550 million pounds ($857.9 million)to Aveva
* Says in return will have majority stake of 53.5 percent in enlarged Aveva group
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order