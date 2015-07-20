BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
July 20 Novacyt SA :
* Consolidated group sales for H1 2015 were 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) versus 0.5 million euros for the same period in 2014
* Completes 3.5 million euros in bond refinancing and launches a 1.7 million euro private placement of new shares
* Expects to complete the listing of the new shares by July 23 at the latest
* Expects to complete the listing of the new shares by July 23 at the latest
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million