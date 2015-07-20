July 20 Novacyt SA :

* Consolidated group sales for H1 2015 were 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) versus 0.5 million euros for the same period in 2014

* Completes 3.5 million euros in bond refinancing and launches a 1.7 million euro private placement of new shares

* Expects to complete the listing of the new shares by July 23 at the latest

