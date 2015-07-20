BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
July 20 C-RAD AB :
* Acquires all outstanding shares in Cyrpa International
* Says has acquired remaining 71 pct of shares in Franco-Belgian Cyrpa group
* Cyrpa International Sprl will be integrated as a wholly owned subsidiary of C-RAD
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million