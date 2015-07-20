July 20 AK Bars Bank :

* Board approves loan supplement and subscription agreement with AK BARS Luxembourg S.A., loan value is up to $400 million

* Loan will be given for up to 3 years, interest rate is up to 8.5 pct per annum

* Organizers of the deal are Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Source text: bit.ly/1OgNjYR

