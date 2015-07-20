BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
July 20 AK Bars Bank :
* Board approves loan supplement and subscription agreement with AK BARS Luxembourg S.A., loan value is up to $400 million
* Loan will be given for up to 3 years, interest rate is up to 8.5 pct per annum
* Organizers of the deal are Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Source text: bit.ly/1OgNjYR
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook