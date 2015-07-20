July 20 Italian Wine Brands SpA :

* Its unit signs distribution agreement with Domaine Wines Sweden AB

* Value of first order placed by Domaine Wines Sweden AB is 33,600 euros ($36,452.64)

* Distribution to start in September Source text: bit.ly/1CKGLBt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)