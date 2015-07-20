UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Italian Wine Brands SpA :
* Its unit signs distribution agreement with Domaine Wines Sweden AB
* Value of first order placed by Domaine Wines Sweden AB is 33,600 euros ($36,452.64)
* Distribution to start in September Source text: bit.ly/1CKGLBt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.