July 20 Telenor Group's subsidiary in Thailand, DTAC, has today reported its second quarter 2015 figures to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Telenor's consolidated figures in NOK million are as follows:

* Telenor's DTAC unit reports Q2 EBITDA of NOK 1,544 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.73 billion) vs NOK 1,470 year ago

* DTAC Q2 revenues NOK 5,112 mln (Reuters poll NOK 5.2 bln) vs NOK 4,029 million a year ago

* DTAC expects EBITDA Margin Of 31-33% (changed from 'in-line with 2014 - which was at 34.3 percent)

* DTAC expects service revenues excluding interconnect slightly below 2014 (changed from 'low single digit service revenue growth excluding interconnect')

* Capex: THB 18-20 billion (unchanged)

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)