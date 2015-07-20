Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Unima 2000 SA :
* Signs an annex to the construction deal with Erbud SA signed on March 25 for additional works; the value of the deal has risen up by 300,000 zlotys ($78,900) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8024 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order