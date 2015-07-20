UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 Barbara Bui SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 12.8 million euros ($13.89 million), down by 13.8 percent compared to 14.8 million euros reported a year ago (12.6 percent decrease on constant exchange rates) Source text: bit.ly/1OrTABR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.