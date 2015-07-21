Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Sartorius Ag
* Says closed first half of 2015 with significant double-digit gains in order intake
* Says sales climbed 15.9% in constant currencies
* Says raises its forecast for full year of 2015
* Says group order intake rose 19.7%, excluding currency effects
* Says operating profit1 for sartorius also soared 42.8%
* Says in constant currencies, sales will grow in range of 12%, and underlying ebitda margin will reach around 22.5% for full year
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.