Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Tomtom NV :
* Reports Q2 automotive revenue of 26 million euros ($28.1 million) versus 31 million euros year ago
* Q2 net result is 3 million euros versus 9 million euros a year ago
* Q2 revenue is 265 million euros versus 252 million euros a year ago
* Q2 EBITDA is 28 million euros versus 37 million euros
* Full year outlook is re-iterated; revenue is expected about 1 billion euros and adjusted EPS expected about 0.20 euro
* For 2015, expects level of investment (both capex and opex) in core technologies to be modestly higher than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9242 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
