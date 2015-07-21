July 21 Tomtom NV :

* Reports Q2 automotive revenue of 26 million euros ($28.1 million) versus 31 million euros year ago

* Q2 net result is 3 million euros versus 9 million euros a year ago

* Q2 revenue is 265 million euros versus 252 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBITDA is 28 million euros versus 37 million euros

* Full year outlook is re-iterated; revenue is expected about 1 billion euros and adjusted EPS expected about 0.20 euro

* For 2015, expects level of investment (both capex and opex) in core technologies to be modestly higher than last year ($1 = 0.9242 euros)