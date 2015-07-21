July 21 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* H1 gross sales in amount of 56.8 million euros ($61.47 million) (previous year: 44.8 million euros)

* H1 gross profit amounted to 23.3 million euros (previous year: 18.3 million euros)

* H1 EBT came to 10.8 million euros (previous year: 1.7 million euros)

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 11.3 million euros (previous year: 2.2 million euros)

* Re-adjusted its sales expectancy for 2015 at group level

* With acquisition of Wormland and pro rata temporis addition of resulting sales management is now expecting sales in amount of 158 million euros - 163 million euros for 2015

* Especially on account of non-recurring effects EBIT is expected to rise to 17 million euros - 19 million euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)