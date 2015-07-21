July 21 Amino Technologies Plc

* Has conditionally agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of Entone, Inc. for a total consideration of $73.0 million (46.7 million stg)

* Proposed acquisition of Entone, Inc. And placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild to raise 21.0 million stg Source text: (bit.ly/1Lpkxrd) Further company coverage: