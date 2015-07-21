UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Linas Agro Group AB :
* Says SEB Bank has resumed its financing for AB Linas Agro increasing it up to 94 million euros ($101.78 million)
* Over financial years 2015-2016 the company expects to increase its volumes of different cereals sales and increase its trade in fertilizers in both the domestic and export markets Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.