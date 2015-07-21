July 21 Linas Agro Group AB :

* Says SEB Bank has resumed its financing for AB Linas Agro increasing it up to 94 million euros ($101.78 million)

* Over financial years 2015-2016 the company expects to increase its volumes of different cereals sales and increase its trade in fertilizers in both the domestic and export markets Source text for Eikon:

