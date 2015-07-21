July 21 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Says to get financing of 147,027 euros ($159,200) from la Corporacion Tecnologica de Andalucia for Bovihealth project for peptides development to improve health and growth in the beef sector (total project budget of 550,033 euros)

* Bovihealth project conducted in partnership with Cooperativa Andaluza Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP)

Source text: bit.ly/1HNgizz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)