Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Says to get financing of 147,027 euros ($159,200) from la Corporacion Tecnologica de Andalucia for Bovihealth project for peptides development to improve health and growth in the beef sector (total project budget of 550,033 euros)
* Bovihealth project conducted in partnership with Cooperativa Andaluza Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP)


* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.