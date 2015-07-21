July 21 Vodafone Group Plc

* European leadership structure changes

* With effect from 1 October 2015, CEOs of Vodafone's 4 largest European markets will become members of group executive committee

* Chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will also join group executive committee

* Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen Hoencamp in Uk and Antonio Coimbra in Spain - will join executive committee

* Chief executive for Europe region, Philipp Humm, will leave group later in year to continue his CEO career outside Vodafone