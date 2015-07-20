July 20 Devoteam SA :

* Devoteam announces closing of 30 million euro ($32.5 million) debt private placement

* Completed a 6-year debt private placement (Euro PP) of 30 million euros, bearing interest at a rate of 3.25 percent

* Transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas and HSBC

* Simultaneously, group renewed for 3 years its lines of credit in form of confirmed revolving loans

