BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
July 20 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Invests in family businesses
* Novopress new in portfolio
* DBAG and its managed DBAG Expansion Capital Fund (ECF) will invest 40 percent interest in Novopress GmbH Pressen und Presswerkzeuge & CO. KG
* At the same time DBAG and DBAG Fund acquire 12.4 pct interest in JCK Holding GmbH Textil KG Source text - bit.ly/1MfcA7e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook