July 20 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in family businesses

* Novopress new in portfolio

* DBAG and its managed DBAG Expansion Capital Fund (ECF) will invest 40 percent interest in Novopress GmbH Pressen und Presswerkzeuge & CO. KG

* At the same time DBAG and DBAG Fund acquire 12.4 pct interest in JCK Holding GmbH Textil KG