July 20 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Response to Worldview EGM proposals
* Notes statement issued on Thursday, 16 July 2015 by
Worldview Capital Management in relation to its proposal to
requisition an EGM
* Company notes that Worldview has questioned
appropriateness of company's borrowing power in its articles of
association
* Directors believe that this is a standard provision for
Irish oil and gas companies with shares admitted to trading on
ESM and/or AIM
* "Believes that Worldview's recent requests that company
convene two EGM's are misguided"
* Does not believe that it is necessary to convene requested
EGM in relation to financing
