July 20 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Response to Worldview EGM proposals

* Notes statement issued on Thursday, 16 July 2015 by Worldview Capital Management in relation to its proposal to requisition an EGM

* Company notes that Worldview has questioned appropriateness of company's borrowing power in its articles of association

* Directors believe that this is a standard provision for Irish oil and gas companies with shares admitted to trading on ESM and/or AIM

* "Believes that Worldview's recent requests that company convene two EGM's are misguided"

* Does not believe that it is necessary to convene requested EGM in relation to financing