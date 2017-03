July 20 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Clarification statement on directors' remuneration

* Due to amendment to annual bonus structure, final pay out as percent of maximum pay out opportunity is calculated at 37.66% against 37.20% published in report

* Due to amendment to annual bonus structure, final pay out as percent of maximum pay out opportunity is calculated at 37.66% against 37.20% published in report

* However the remuneration committee has decided to retain the same pay out percentage of 37.20% as reflected currently in report