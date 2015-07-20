BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
July 20 Prime Minerals SA :
* Stimson Resources Pte. Ltd. has stake lowered in the company to 57.31 percent from 60.57 percent after the registration of the company's capital increase
* The number of the company's shares held by Stimson Resources Pte. Ltd. has not changed and amounts to 3,068,031 shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook