July 20 Prime Minerals SA :

* Stimson Resources Pte. Ltd. has stake lowered in the company to 57.31 percent from 60.57 percent after the registration of the company's capital increase

* The number of the company's shares held by Stimson Resources Pte. Ltd. has not changed and amounts to 3,068,031 shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)