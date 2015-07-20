July 20 Cashbuild Ltd

* New stores contributed an increase of 5% while existing stores increased by 1%

* Total units sold for Q4 increased by 9% to prior year with existing stores increasing by 3%

* Revenue for company was up by 13% on Q4 of prior financial year

* Sees trading conditions to remain competitive into Q1 of new financial year

