Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 20 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Precise Biomatch Mobile integreated into Chinese smartphone
* Precise BioMatch Mobile is, through the collaboration with Fingerprint Cards (FPC), integrated into a smartphone from another Chinese manufacturer.
* The integration provides licensing revenue starting in the third quarter of 2015.
* License revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC deliver to the mobile phone manufacturer and can currently not be forecast. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order