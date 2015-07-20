BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 20 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Announces positive safety review for ERY-ASP in its phase 2 study in pancreatic cancer
* DSMB recommends continuation of enrollment in phase II pancreatic cancer study after safety review of first 24 patients treated
* Says results of this phase II clinical trial could pave way for treatment of other solid tumors Source text: bit.ly/1OrU22R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million