July 20 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Announces positive safety review for ERY-ASP in its phase 2 study in pancreatic cancer

* DSMB recommends continuation of enrollment in phase II pancreatic cancer study after safety review of first 24 patients treated

* Says results of this phase II clinical trial could pave way for treatment of other solid tumors Source text: bit.ly/1OrU22R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)