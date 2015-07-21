Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* Reports H1 sales revenue of 422.0 million euros ($456.35 million) versus 324.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit is 62.9 million euros versus 40.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 106.5 million euros versus 73.8 million euros a year ago
* Upgrades its forecast for full year of 2015
* 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies is now forecasted to reach about 25.0 pct to 25.5 pct
* Sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 15 percent for 2015
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.