July 21 Georg Fischer AG :
* H1 like-for-like sales in local currencies on previous
year's level (-4 pct in at 1,802 million Swiss francs) ($1.87
billion)
* H1 EBIT stood at 128 million Swiss francs and excluding
one-offs at 138 million Swiss francs, 5 pct above previous year
* H1 net profit reached 80 million Swiss francs, below
previous year
* Sees in second half-year, similar result as in first six
months and therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range, in
line with strategic goals
Source text - bit.ly/1IfFzWY
($1 = 0.9644 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)