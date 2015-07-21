July 21 Georg Fischer AG :

* H1 like-for-like sales in local currencies on previous year's level (-4 pct in at 1,802 million Swiss francs) ($1.87 billion)

* H1 EBIT stood at 128 million Swiss francs and excluding one-offs at 138 million Swiss francs, 5 pct above previous year

* H1 net profit reached 80 million Swiss francs, below previous year

* Sees in second half-year, similar result as in first six months and therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range, in line with strategic goals