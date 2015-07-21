Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Enea AB :
* Q2 net sales 120.2 million Swedish crowns ($13.90 million) versus 104.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 26.5 million crowns versus 22.7 million crowns year ago
* Target for 2015 remains unchanged - expects to achieve revenue growth and estimates earnings per share to improve compared with 2014
