July 21 Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Chief executive retirement

* Tim Howkins, chief executive officer, has informed board of his intention to retire, and will step down as CEO and as a director at AGM in October

* After AGM, Peter Hetherington, a board member since 2002 and currently chief operating officer, will assume role of interim chief executive, subject to regulatory approval

* Board has commenced a thorough search and selection process for a permanent successor

* Peter Hetherington, who has been integral to successful development of company, has confirmed that he would like to enter this process