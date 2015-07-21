UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 21 Ig Group Holdings Plc
* Chief executive retirement
* Tim Howkins, chief executive officer, has informed board of his intention to retire, and will step down as CEO and as a director at AGM in October
* After AGM, Peter Hetherington, a board member since 2002 and currently chief operating officer, will assume role of interim chief executive, subject to regulatory approval
* Board has commenced a thorough search and selection process for a permanent successor
* Peter Hetherington, who has been integral to successful development of company, has confirmed that he would like to enter this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February