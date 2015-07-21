July 21 (Reuters) -

* Tele2 CEO says Kazakhstan to be "difficult" market for the rest of 2015 because of price war

* Tele2 CEO says customer growth in Kazakhstan unlikely to be quite as strong going forward

* Tele2 CEO says Kazakhstan market turning into "real bloodbath" in terms of pricing

* Tele2 gained 471,000 new customers in Kazakhstan in Q2 after adding 428,000 in Q1