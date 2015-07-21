UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
July 21 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Rights issue will be at an issue price of r90.00 per mediclinic share.
* Rights issue will consist of offer of 111.1 million new shares in ratio of 12.80145 new shares for every 100 mediclinic shares held
* Will acquire Remgro's indirect shareholding in spire for approximately 8.6 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.