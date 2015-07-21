July 21 Mediclinic International Ltd

* Rights issue will be at an issue price of r90.00 per mediclinic share.

* Rights issue will consist of offer of 111.1 million new shares in ratio of 12.80145 new shares for every 100 mediclinic shares held

* Will acquire Remgro's indirect shareholding in spire for approximately 8.6 billion rand