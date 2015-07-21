Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Addnode Group AB :
* Q2 net sales 387.3 million Swedish crowns ($45 million)versus 371.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITA 25.0 million crowns versus 28.3 million crowns year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1MhAWgL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6271 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order