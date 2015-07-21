July 21 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Starts share buyback

* Share buyback program is scheduled to begin on 27 July 2015 and runs on undefined time

* Share buyback programme will be terminated as soon as fixed maximum total (excluding transaction costs) in amount of 1,500,000.00 euros ($1.63 million)has been reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)