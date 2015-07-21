July 21 Shaftesbury Plc

* On 20 July 2015, entities controlled by Samuel Tak Lee (the "Lee Family Investors") announced a tender offer to acquire up to 9.3 percent of the shares in your company at a price of 888 pence per Share

* Notes that closing price of shaftesbury shares on 20 July 2015 was 929.5 pence per share

* Tender offer has not been solicited by board of Shaftesbury, was announced without prior notice to Shaftesbury and board does not recommend it