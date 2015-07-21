July 21 Afren Plc :

* Announces its decision to adjourn, until further notice, general meeting scheduled for July 24, 2015, as well as scheme meeting, currently scheduled for July 29, 2015

* Currently in process of clarifying impact of revised assumptions on its business plan

* Need to reflect this new information in discussions regarding proposed restructuring plan

* Afren is unable to assess accurately its financial position and inform market accordingly.

* This process has brought to light requirement for further significant funding

* Postponement of general meeting and scheme meeting will allow Afren to finalise review and engage with relevant stakeholders to discuss implications of revised assumptions on restructuring

* Therefore Afren's shares remain suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)