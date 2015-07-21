July 21 Afren Plc :
* Announces its decision to adjourn, until further notice,
general meeting scheduled for July 24, 2015, as well as scheme
meeting, currently scheduled for July 29, 2015
* Currently in process of clarifying impact of revised
assumptions on its business plan
* Need to reflect this new information in discussions
regarding proposed restructuring plan
* Afren is unable to assess accurately its financial
position and inform market accordingly.
* This process has brought to light requirement for further
significant funding
* Postponement of general meeting and scheme meeting will
allow Afren to finalise review and engage with relevant
stakeholders to discuss implications of revised assumptions on
restructuring
* Therefore Afren's shares remain suspended
