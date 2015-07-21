Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Itesoft SA :
* Q2 revenue 5.3 million euros ($5.8 million) versus 6.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 10 million euros versus 10.8 million euros a year ago
* Confirms 2015 guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order