Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* H1 sales up 2 pct to 8.3 million euros ($9.1 million) (H1 2014: 8.1 million euros)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: