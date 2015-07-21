Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Ab Science SA :
* Announces successful futility test for masitinib in c-Kit mutated metastatic melanoma
* Independent data safety monitoring committee recommends continuation of phase 3 study
* Study plans to enroll 120 patients
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.