Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Tieto Oyj :
* Q2 EBIT 23.1 million euros ($25.30 million) (Reuters poll: 12 million euros)
* Q2 revenue 363.8 million euros (Reuters poll: 366 million euros)
* End-Q2 order backlog 1.7 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Full-year outlook for 2015 unchanged
* Still sees 2015 EBIT ex-items to increase from the previous year's level (150.2 million euros in 2014)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order