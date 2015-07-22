UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 22 Sage Group Plc
* For first nine months of year, group organic revenue increased by 6.6 percent,
* Growth of 7.5 percent recorded in Q3
* Business remains on course for full year FY2015 guidance of 28 percent operating margin and at least 6 percent organic revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.