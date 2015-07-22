July 22 Dfs Furniture Plc

* Strong trading momentum continues through second half year

* Gross sales for group for financial year to date are up 7% on prior year

* Gross sales for H2 period to date up 4% compared to comparator period

* This slight reduction in growth rate in H2 reflects the more demanding comparatives and the extra trading week last year

* Jon massey to retire from full-time executive employment in his current position as coo in autumn 2015

* Expects to deliver a record performance for full year with underlying results within current range of market expectations

* Board is confident that the business is in a strong position to sustain its track record of gross sales growth and market share capture in 2015/16

* Jon Massey (66) has informed the group that he wishes to retire from full-time executive employment in his current position as Chief Operating Officer in Autumn 2015