July 22 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc

* On track to deliver full year revenue growth of 5 percent and strong growth in EBITDA and free cashflow

* FY16 EBITDA is expected to be H2 weighted with revenue growth accelerating through year

* Revenues during quarter grew by 3.5 percent year-on-year with strong growth in on-net (+6.5 percent)

* Revenue generating units (RGUS) per customer on our on-net base grew by 15 percent to 1.6