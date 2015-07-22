July 22 Fresnillo Plc

* Quarterly silver production of 11.3 moz (including silverstream), for the three months ended 30 june 2015 up 2.7% versus. 2Q14

* We have raised our full year 2015 gold production guidance to 715-730 thousand ounces

* Quarterly gold production of 182 koz for three months to 30 june , up 16.8% versus. 2Q14 due to higher volumes of gold recovered

* Remain on track to meet our 2015 production guidance of 45-47 million ounces of silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)