UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 22 Fresnillo Plc
* Quarterly silver production of 11.3 moz (including silverstream), for the three months ended 30 june 2015 up 2.7% versus. 2Q14
* We have raised our full year 2015 gold production guidance to 715-730 thousand ounces
* Quarterly gold production of 182 koz for three months to 30 june , up 16.8% versus. 2Q14 due to higher volumes of gold recovered
* Remain on track to meet our 2015 production guidance of 45-47 million ounces of silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.