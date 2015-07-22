July 22 Fenner Plc :

* AEP's industrial, medical and other non-oil businesses continued to perform well as a result of stronger demand and new business wins

* Continue to restructure and re-align our engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities to focus on segments of conveyor market

* Previously announced downsizing of ECS's UK workforce has been completed and similar measures were recently implemented in China

* Demand for mandals hoses used in hydraulic fracturing has remained at very low levels

* Expect strong performance by industrial, medical and other non-oil businesses within AEP to continue for remainder of year

* Remain encouraged by focussed way in which ECS and oil and gas businesses are responding to cost management initiatives

* Outcome for year will be in line with previous management expectations