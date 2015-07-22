UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
July 22 Fenner Plc :
* AEP's industrial, medical and other non-oil businesses continued to perform well as a result of stronger demand and new business wins
* Continue to restructure and re-align our engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities to focus on segments of conveyor market
* Previously announced downsizing of ECS's UK workforce has been completed and similar measures were recently implemented in China
* Demand for mandals hoses used in hydraulic fracturing has remained at very low levels
* Expect strong performance by industrial, medical and other non-oil businesses within AEP to continue for remainder of year
* Remain encouraged by focussed way in which ECS and oil and gas businesses are responding to cost management initiatives
* Outcome for year will be in line with previous management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.