July 22 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Announces new 530 million euro ($579.82 million) 4.875 pct senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027

* Net proceeds of notes will be on lent to Telenet International Finance s.a r.l. under Telenet's existing senior credit facility

* Proceeds also used to prepay Facility M thereunder and in turn to redeem 500 million euros of senior secured fixed rate notes due november 2020

* Notes will be issued by Telenet Finance VI Luxembourg S.C.A.