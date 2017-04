July 21 Xplorer Plc

* Signed a memorandum of understanding for acquisition of significant working interest in five shallow offshore exploration permits off coast of morocco

* Acquisition from teredo international of teredo morocco in return for teredo being issued 56% of post-proposed acquisition but pre-fundraising enlarged share capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)