Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Global Bioenergies SA :
* Says it adapts its bio-isobutene process to use of sucrose
* Its bio-isobutene process was first developed with glucose as a resource
* Objective is to build and operate first full-scale bio-isobutene commercial plant to convert sugar beets into 50,000 tonnes bio-isobutene by 2018
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.