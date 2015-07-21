July 21 Global Bioenergies SA :

* Says it adapts its bio-isobutene process to use of sucrose

* Its bio-isobutene process was first developed with glucose as a resource

* Objective is to build and operate first full-scale bio-isobutene commercial plant to convert sugar beets into 50,000 tonnes bio-isobutene by 2018

