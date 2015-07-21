Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Oncodesign SA :
* Reports H1 revenue increase of 93 pct
* H1 total revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.56 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 cash position of 9.4 million euros, cash burn limited to 0.8 million euros over half-year
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: