Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Adocia SA :
* Reports strong growth in H1 revenue to 12.7 million euros ($13.9 million), compared to 0.2 million euros in first half of year 2014
* H1 net profit of 6.7 million euros versus loss of 5.5 million euros at June 30, 2014
* H1 operating profit of 4.8 million euros versus loss of 5.6 million euros year ago
* Cash position at end-June amounting to 72.8 million euros strengthened by proceeds from 32 million euros private placement with healthcare specialist investors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.