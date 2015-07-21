July 21 Adocia SA :

* Reports strong growth in H1 revenue to 12.7 million euros ($13.9 million), compared to 0.2 million euros in first half of year 2014

* H1 net profit of 6.7 million euros versus loss of 5.5 million euros at June 30, 2014

* H1 operating profit of 4.8 million euros versus loss of 5.6 million euros year ago

* Cash position at end-June amounting to 72.8 million euros strengthened by proceeds from 32 million euros private placement with healthcare specialist investors Source text for Eikon:

