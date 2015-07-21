Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 21 Onxeo SA :
* Announces update on ReLive, Livatag International Phase III clinical trial in HCC - 50 pct patients randomized
* As of July 2015, ReLive clinical phase III trial authorized in 11 countries and 50 pct of planned patients have been randomized
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.